ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

3-year-old boy possibly shot at Douglasville motel, police say

Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy