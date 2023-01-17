ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Yardbarker

This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers

The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 32 points Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-111 loss to Sacramento. James’ scoring average...
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
Centre Daily

Cowboys Conflict No More - NBA Shifts Mavericks Sunday Game

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their NBA counterparts, it turns out that this town is indeed big enough for both. Per The Dallas Morning News, the NBA is set to shift the start time of the Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid conflict with the Cowboys' NFC Divisional playoff showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox). The report said Mavs-Clippers will now get underway at 1:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center instead of 6:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade for Hopkins? Oddsmakers High on Chances

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a bit busy right now, but eventually they will turn to 2023 roster-building …. And the oddsmakers place them among the favorites to turn to DeAndre Hopkins. The most sensible part of the trade “story”: Dallas on some level wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

7 First-Round Options for Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs relatively early. Denver was the second team to be eliminated officially. The Broncos shifted focus to improving this team through free agency and the draft. Denver then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which could mean a change in schemes on both sides of the ball, which does play a role in the NFL draft.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seahawks Uncontested No. 1?

The Seattle Seahawks left it up to little debate this past season: they put together one of the most impactful rookie classes in recent memory. From boasting a top-15 rusher, to a Pro Bowl corner, to having two rookie offensive lineman pave the way for quarterback Geno Smith to break franchise passing records, the Seahawks shushed the doubters and made it to the postseason on the shoulders of their young guns.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy