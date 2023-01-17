Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers
The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
Centre Daily
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 32 points Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-111 loss to Sacramento. James’ scoring average...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Centre Daily
Rate the Trade: Fred VanVleet Traded From Raptors to Clippers
There's no other way around it, the LA Clippers need to make a move. The team has lost 9 out of its last 11 games and has somehow fallen to a losing record. The two things the team needs most is a floor general, and also a backup center. ESPN...
Centre Daily
Celtics at Full Strength, Warriors Close to it Ahead of Round II in Boston
View the original article to see embedded media. The first round of this NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors decisively went to the team from the Bay, as Golden State earned a 123-107 win. Boston, who appeared overhyped for the game and not in the right head space...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Friday’s Memphis Matchup
38-year-old All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has been playing while banged-up pretty much throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. He is often listed as merely "probable" to suit up on injury reports preceding the 20-25 Lakers' regular season contests. Ahead of a game against one of the West's...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Conflict No More - NBA Shifts Mavericks Sunday Game
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their NBA counterparts, it turns out that this town is indeed big enough for both. Per The Dallas Morning News, the NBA is set to shift the start time of the Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid conflict with the Cowboys' NFC Divisional playoff showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox). The report said Mavs-Clippers will now get underway at 1:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center instead of 6:30 p.m.
Centre Daily
Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade for Hopkins? Oddsmakers High on Chances
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a bit busy right now, but eventually they will turn to 2023 roster-building …. And the oddsmakers place them among the favorites to turn to DeAndre Hopkins. The most sensible part of the trade “story”: Dallas on some level wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but...
Centre Daily
7 First-Round Options for Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs relatively early. Denver was the second team to be eliminated officially. The Broncos shifted focus to improving this team through free agency and the draft. Denver then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which could mean a change in schemes on both sides of the ball, which does play a role in the NFL draft.
Centre Daily
NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seahawks Uncontested No. 1?
The Seattle Seahawks left it up to little debate this past season: they put together one of the most impactful rookie classes in recent memory. From boasting a top-15 rusher, to a Pro Bowl corner, to having two rookie offensive lineman pave the way for quarterback Geno Smith to break franchise passing records, the Seahawks shushed the doubters and made it to the postseason on the shoulders of their young guns.
Comments / 0