PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his NFL career, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got used to seeing Birds in his face - and we're not just talking about all the times he was sacked over the years.In an episode of the Monday Night Football "Manningcast," Manning said double middle-fingers from fans were a regular occurrence when he would play the Eagles in Philadelphia. When asked to give an example of how Eagles fans would treat him, Manning made the obscene gesture with each hand, and later had to apologize.Now, in a recent episode, Manning said he's prepared to be...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO