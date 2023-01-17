ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Eli Manning will watch the Eagles-Giants game at the Linc. He's prepared for "double Birds"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his NFL career, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got used to seeing Birds in his face - and we're not just talking about all the times he was sacked over the years.In an episode of the Monday Night Football "Manningcast," Manning said double middle-fingers from fans were a regular occurrence when he would play the Eagles in Philadelphia. When asked to give an example of how Eagles fans would treat him, Manning made the obscene gesture with each hand, and later had to apologize.Now, in a recent episode, Manning said he's prepared to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction

No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Spun

Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets

Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Holder Announcement

The only phase that didn't show up for the Cowboys on Monday night was special teams. Veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points at Raymond James Stadium.  Speaking to the media Tuesday, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel said said punter Bryan Anger plucks ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy