Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Eli Manning will watch the Eagles-Giants game at the Linc. He's prepared for "double Birds"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his NFL career, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got used to seeing Birds in his face - and we're not just talking about all the times he was sacked over the years.In an episode of the Monday Night Football "Manningcast," Manning said double middle-fingers from fans were a regular occurrence when he would play the Eagles in Philadelphia. When asked to give an example of how Eagles fans would treat him, Manning made the obscene gesture with each hand, and later had to apologize.Now, in a recent episode, Manning said he's prepared to be...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Tom Brady Kisses His Parents off Field After Buccaneers Loss
The quarterback's actions have led some to ask if he will retire again, with one tweeting, "Could a kiss for his parents as he goes down the tunnel be a clue?"
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction
No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Giants gear up for divisional playoff matchup against division rival Eagles
News 12's Pat O'Keefe spoke with Giants head coach Brian Daboll on how he and Big Blue are preparing to take down their NFC East rival in the playoffs.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Von Miller’s surprise gift for Bills locker room is already paying off
After squeaking by the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are preparing for their upcoming playoff matchup. While the team gets ready for the Cincinnati Bengals, reports have surfaced on some locker room changes. Von Miller, a captain on and off the field, showed up to One Bills Drive with a...
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets
Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Holder Announcement
The only phase that didn't show up for the Cowboys on Monday night was special teams. Veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points at Raymond James Stadium. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel said said punter Bryan Anger plucks ...
Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Report: Prominent NFL Head Coach Dealing With Personal Matter
Pittsburgh Steelers fans may need to be patient on a decision regarding offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, staffing decisions are currently "on hold" while head coach Mike Tomlin attends to a personal matter. The Steelers rebounded from a 3-7 start to finish ...
