Kansas State

Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain

Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Kansas corrections secretary anxious burnout exacerbating uniformed-officer shortage

Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections, said the shortage of uniformed officers in the prison system was fueling employee burnout and required ongoing support from the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly for salary increases to recruit to fill 380 vacancies statewide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry

David Clohessy, representing Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, urged Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full KBI report of a four-year investigation of Catholic clergy abuse. He joined others in Olathe to also urge elimination of the statute of limitations on civil and criminal action tied to alleged abusers. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflectdor)
