Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Days Gone By January 23, 2023
100 years ago — 1923 The first Schuylkill County Fair will be held this year. Stock in small blocks is being offered in all parts of the county in order to have as many people as possible interested. Get in line. Help boost the county. Encourage the work now being done to make this one of the greatest fairs in the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Comments / 0