ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police investigate suspected animal cruelty case in Venango County

Jan. 20—OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Eight dogs have been removed from an area property as authorities investigate suspected animal cruelty near Pleasantville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin. The dogs — two adult animals and six puppies — were removed from a property on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Hearing continued in Sharon shooting death

Jan. 20—SHARON — A preliminary hearing, scheduled for Friday, of a Farrell man charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Gavin D. Beighley, of Sharon, was continued to Feb. 10. District Judge Travis P. Martwinski granted the continuance at the request of the defendant's attorney, Bradley...
SHARON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy