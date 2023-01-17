Read full article on original website
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber ribbon cutting at Highwire Farms set for Friday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for Highwire Farms which is opening up for business at 363 North Willowbrook Road. The adult use recreational marijuana business is based in Adrian and will operate a 3,200 square...
Mammoth Distilling Seriously Considering Purchasing City-of-Adrian-Owned Land
Adrian, MI – Mammoth Distilling is seriously considering purchasing City-of-Adrian-owned property to build a distillery. The property on North M-52, commonly referred to as the Witt Farm, is the piece of land that the company is talking about. The company said during the Adrian City Commission Pre-Meeting Study Session Tuesday night that they would not only be constructing a distilling facility…but also building large barns to store product.
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns after two years of cancellations on February 11
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being cancelled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and major summertime storms, the 60th edition of the Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival is scheduled to be held on February 11 on Tip Up Island. As if dealing with the...
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of […]
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
Marshall City Council approve land transfer for “Marshall Megasite”, residents express anger
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Much to the chagrin of a majority of residents who attended Tuesday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre space along Interstates 94 and 69 for the proposed “Marshall Megasite.”
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
