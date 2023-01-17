Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else
EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Upworthy
Captain 'Sully' reunites with passengers to celebrate 14th anniversary of 'Miracle on the Hudson'
It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Pete Davidson living in $30K-per-month Brooklyn penthouse, spotted on ‘low-key’ date with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson’s new Brooklyn abode is apparently a penthouse — and an expensive one at that. The 29-year-old actor from Staten Island is living in a $20,000-to-$30,000-per-month DUMBO apartment, according to The Sun. The media outlet added the penthouse is newly renovated and comes in at about 4,500 square feet.
Where Does New York Rank Among The Best States to Raise A Family?
Where are the best places to raise a family? For parents we have to think about the quality of the school district as well as crime rates and whether you will be able to earn enough money to properly take care of your children. Before you start thinking about moving...
newsnationnow.com
Adams proposes NYC migrant plan, Hochul yet to respond
NEW YORK (NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has long considered sending asylum seekers in the city to other upstate towns and cities. Adams said New York City has been overwhelmed. Since last spring, the city has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week saw a record of close to 840 asylum seekers arriving in one day, according to Adams.
NJ Dem Josh Gottheimer, NY Republican Mike Lawler team up to fight MTA congestion toll in Congress
A new bill in Congress would punish the MTA — by denying it needed federal funds — if it goes ahead with proposed tolls for car trips in Manhattan below 60th Street, two bipartisan bill sponsors say. “We are introducing this bipartisan legislation to say to the MTA, if you are going to move forward with this — to say to (Gov.) Kathy Hochul, if you are going to move forward with this — then you don’t need our federal dollars anymore,” newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Thursday in Fort Lee, along with colleague Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)....
Judge blasts James Dolan’s facial recognition bans from MSG: ‘Stupidest thing ever’
A powerful judge blasted James Dolan’s bizarre ban on his legal enemies from Knicks games as “totally crazy” and “the stupidest thing ever,” but the billionaire nevertheless stepped up the controversial clampdown just days later, court papers reveal. The mercurial media mogul — who reportedly has used creepy facial-recognition software to bar unwelcome attorneys and critics from entering Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall — took heat in early November over the high-tech tactics from Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, according to little-noticed court papers. Judge McCormick — who made headlines last fall for forcing Tesla tycoon Elon Musk...
Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’
Anyone who follows style star Tina Leung on social media has seen her high-glam lifestyle, jetting off to attend the hottest parties and runway shows around the world (she’s partnered with Chanel, Valentino and Loewe to name just a few). Now, she’s showing fans even more of her fabulous life by starring on the Netflix... The post Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’ appeared first on Grazia USA.
N.Y., N.J. lawmakers teaming up against congestion pricing
FORT LEE, N.J. -- Bipartisan, cross-state legislation was announced Thursday to stop congestion pricing, which could cost drivers up to $23 more to cross through Midtown and below.The plan was devised by lawmakers in New Jersey and New York."We are not an ATM for the MTA," Rep. Mike Lawler said.The message agreed upon by Lawler, a Republican from New York, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, is illustrated in the proposed Anti-Congestion Pricing Act.The proposed congestion pricing plan would implement tolls when entering the Central Business District of Manhattan, which is essentially Midtown from 60th Street on down.It...
