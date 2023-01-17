ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan

With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
New York Post

Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else

EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Captain 'Sully' reunites with passengers to celebrate 14th anniversary of 'Miracle on the Hudson'

It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson living in $30K-per-month Brooklyn penthouse, spotted on ‘low-key’ date with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson’s new Brooklyn abode is apparently a penthouse — and an expensive one at that. The 29-year-old actor from Staten Island is living in a $20,000-to-$30,000-per-month DUMBO apartment, according to The Sun. The media outlet added the penthouse is newly renovated and comes in at about 4,500 square feet.
BROOKLYN, NY
newsnationnow.com

Adams proposes NYC migrant plan, Hochul yet to respond

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has long considered sending asylum seekers in the city to other upstate towns and cities. Adams said New York City has been overwhelmed. Since last spring, the city has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week saw a record of close to 840 asylum seekers arriving in one day, according to Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NJ Dem Josh Gottheimer, NY Republican Mike Lawler team up to fight MTA congestion toll in Congress

A new bill in Congress would punish the MTA — by denying it needed federal funds — if it goes ahead with proposed tolls for car trips in Manhattan below 60th Street, two bipartisan bill sponsors say. “We are introducing this bipartisan legislation to say to the MTA, if you are going to move forward with this — to say to (Gov.) Kathy Hochul, if you are going to move forward with this — then you don’t need our federal dollars anymore,” newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Thursday in Fort Lee, along with colleague Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Judge blasts James Dolan’s facial recognition bans from MSG: ‘Stupidest thing ever’

A powerful judge blasted James Dolan’s bizarre ban on his legal enemies from Knicks games as “totally crazy” and “the stupidest thing ever,” but the billionaire nevertheless stepped up the controversial clampdown just days later, court papers reveal. The mercurial media mogul — who reportedly has used creepy facial-recognition software to bar unwelcome attorneys and critics from entering Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall — took heat in early November over the high-tech tactics from Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, according to little-noticed court papers. Judge McCormick — who made headlines last fall for forcing Tesla tycoon Elon Musk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia USA

Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’

Anyone who follows style star Tina Leung on social media has seen her high-glam lifestyle, jetting off to attend the hottest parties and runway shows around the world (she’s partnered with Chanel, Valentino and Loewe to name just a few). Now, she’s showing fans even more of her fabulous life by starring on the Netflix... The post Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’ appeared first on Grazia USA.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

N.Y., N.J. lawmakers teaming up against congestion pricing

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Bipartisan, cross-state legislation was announced Thursday to stop congestion pricing, which could cost drivers up to $23 more to cross through Midtown and below.The plan was devised by lawmakers in New Jersey and New York."We are not an ATM for the MTA," Rep. Mike Lawler said.The message agreed upon by Lawler, a Republican from New York, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, is illustrated in the proposed Anti-Congestion Pricing Act.The proposed congestion pricing plan would implement tolls when entering the Central Business District of Manhattan, which is essentially Midtown from 60th Street on down.It...
MANHATTAN, NY
