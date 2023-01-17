ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky parents infuriated teenager who wrote 'kill list' is allowed to return to school

By Luke Gentile
 2 days ago

S ome parents in Kentucky are fuming after a teenager accused of authoring a "kill list" was allowed to return to school .

The 14-year-old student is set to attend Conner High School after he was expelled from middle school in eighth grade for threatening classmates, including the principal's son, according to a report.

A large crowd of parents gathered to protest a recent Boone County School Board meeting following the district's announcement that the student would be allowed to return to school.

"As a father of a child on the active kill list, my statements will reflect my opinions based on the information I received from Conner High School," one parent said. "When I received a call from the principal, it was emotionally devastating. All I could think about was my child in danger when they did nothing wrong."

"Whatever help he has gotten, he is still a threat to be in an environment which fostered him to want to do a mass shooting and make a list of our students of Conner Middle School that are now at Conner High School," a mother of a student said.

The student who allegedly penned the kill list has not had his identity released, but the report did confirm that he was charged with second-degree terroristic threats in 2022 after a school resource officer was purportedly made aware of a notebook containing specific threats and a list of names.

The student told the officer he was "merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head," police said.

Every child has a right to be educated in Kentucky, Superintendent Matthew Turner said in a statement .

"The safety of our students and staff is our greatest priority when making district decisions. We also partner in decision-making with experienced legal counsel," Turner wrote.

"With the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, our School Resource Officers, as well as the District Safety team, I can assure you all appropriate safety measures have been taken and are in place. Conner High School remains a safe school."

