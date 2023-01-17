ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Denver's Bones Hyland (ankle) available on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Tuesday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Hyland is available at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 20.6 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection includes 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers (knee) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Rivers is dealing with a left knee contusion and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

