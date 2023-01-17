Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson designated as ‘return to practice’ from IR
The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight Jody Fortson available for the playoff run that starts Saturday against Jacksonville.
NOLA.com
LSU running back John Emery returning for another season instead of entering NFL draft
Running back John Emery passed on the 2023 NFL Draft to return for a fifth season at LSU, sources confirmed to The Advocate. Monday was the deadline to declare for the draft, and Emery did not enter his name. Emery, a senior from St. Rose, was the last draft-eligible LSU...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.
Former LSU 5-star quarterback transfer heading to Ole Miss
Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU's quarterback rotation. Now, the quarterback has made his decision final, announcing that he will attend Ole Miss for the 2023 football season. Football insider Glenn Guilbeau ...
Greg Roman is exactly who Ron Rivera needs as offensive coordinator
The Washington Commanders are looking for an offensive coordinator. So are nine other NFL teams. One look at Washington, and you’d think it’s probably not one of the more attractive options. However, Washington has talent on offense. The problem is the Commanders need a quarterback. We’ve heard that...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
Early LSU offensive depth chart prediction for 2023 season
It’s January. The 2023 kickoff is nowhere near, and we’re still months away from spring practice. But early signing day is in the rearview, as is the bulk of the transfer portal action. The deadline to declare for the NFL draft has come and gone, and we’re starting to get an idea of what rosters will look like in the fall.
247Sports
FSU officially announces the addition of Patrick Surtain as defensive backs coach
Florida State made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. (pronounced sir-TAN) official on Wednesday evening when head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring via a school release. “It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said via release. “When my NFL career...
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (ankle) available on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Tuesday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Hyland is available at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 20.6 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection includes 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers (knee) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Rivers is dealing with a left knee contusion and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes...
