Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma legislators file more than 3,000 bills and joint resolutions for coming session
Oklahoma lawmakers prefiled almost 3,100 bills and joint resolutions for the first session of the 59th Legislature, which gavels in Feb. 6. This year’s total includes 1,116 Senate bills, 18 Senate joint resolutions, 1,901 House bills and 44 House joint resolutions. Those measures will now be assigned to committees in their chambers of origin, with committee chairs generally given the power to decide which are taken up and which are not.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another record high jobs count for Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Red Cross set to transition to recovery in west Georgia counties
MACON — The American Red Cross is nearing the end of the Damage Assessment phase of its storm response in central midwest Georgia. Once it is complete, the organization will transition into recovery, where trained caseworkers will begin working with families to assist them in developing their recovery plan. As of now, Red Cross officials encourage everyone who may need assistance with recovery to call 1 (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or 1 (800) 621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee collected $68M in sports wagering taxes in 2022
(The Center Square) – Tennessee brought in more than $68 million in sports betting privilege tax in 2022, a 67% increase from the $40.7 million collected in 2021. During a budget hearing in the Tennessee Legislature this week, Sports Wagering Advisory Council Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas said the oversight authority continues to fill already approved positions as her agency now has 12 staff members of the 20 approved in last year’s budget. She did not request any more staff positions or spending authority for next year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most emergency shelters in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in California using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri track and field nets 17 top-3 finishes in Nebraska
Missouri track and field had two athletes earn first-place finishes at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the Tigers' second meet of the season, Jacob Ridderhoff took first in the men's mile, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 6.76 seconds, and Jonathan Schmidt won the men's 800-meter run in 1:53.70. Dan Brookling trailed only Ridderhoff in the men's mile, finishing in 4:10.10.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Potential contender for Missouri AG wins support from high-profile Republicans
JEFFERSON CITY — A potential challenger to Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has cashed campaign checks from at least three high-profile GOP figures, a signal the incumbent could face a bitter party primary in 2024. The potential challenger, Will Scharf, received a $2,650 check from Leonard Leo, the co-chairman...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New House speaker hosts meeting with 'predator catcher' Musa Harris
Pennsylvania’s new Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi praised Musa Harris’ efforts to get child sexual predators off the street when the pair met Thursday at the Capitol. Rozzi, of Berks County, said he didn’t know anything about Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, until he learned that one of the videos Harris posted about was a confrontation from his home county.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Red Cross opens shelters in storm-damaged Georgia counties
MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wilkes-Barre could have giant balloons in St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade could include an element found in some of the biggest and most famous parades in the nation — giant balloons. “With the support of sponsors, the city will be able to add an exciting new element to the parade this year — giant inflatable parade balloons,” Mayor George Brown announced in a press release Friday.
Comments / 0