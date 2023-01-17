ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle

By The Associated Press
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGeyn_0kHjl7R600

The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones .

The Met had announced in February 2021 that it would present a co-production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)" with the English National Opera directed by Jones, which began in London with “Die Walküre (The Valykrie)" that November. “Das Rheingold (Rhinegold)" is to open in London on Feb. 18 but the English opera said Tuesday it will not go ahead with “Siegfried" next season due to uncertainty in funding.

“With the ENO not being in a position to continue with the production of its Ring Cycle, it obviously makes it impossible to help produce it with them," Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Gelb originally said he planned to start the Ring in New York in 2025 and present full cycles by 2026-27 but said Tuesday he previously had delayed that timetable.

The ENO said after negotiations with Arts Council England it will receive 11.46 million pounds ($14.06 million) in National Lottery funding for the fiscal year starting April 1, a 9% cut. Arts Council England had said in November that ENO's annual general funding would be be eliminated and suggested the company move outside London.

“The delay in confirming our financial status has meant that our plans for the season ahead will inevitably have to change, including the postponement of a number of new productions as well as our current Ring Cycle, in partnership with the Met, which was due to continue with a new production of `Siegfried' next season," the ENO said.

“We do remain concerned that this only gives audiences and our workforce one year’s reprieve, and still leaves a huge amount of uncertainty regarding the ENO’s future," the company said.

The Met's last Ring Cycle, by director Robert Lepage, was presented in 2012, then revived in 2013 and 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate news - live: Influencer and brother Tristan have detention extended by Romanian court

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their detentions in Romania extended for a second time.The siblings are to be held in custody until 27 February following a court ruling on Friday. The 36 year-old influencer was initially detained on 29 December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.Detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has repeated her baseless claim that a photograph showing Prince Andrew’s arm around Virginia Giuffre is “fake.”She was speaking from inside a US prison where she serves her 20-year sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking crimes.Clips released ahead of the broadcast show Maxwell claiming that she “does not believe it is real for a second.”Ms Giuffre used the image as evidence to support her allegations against the prince before the case was settled outside of court.Watch Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars on Monday night on TalkTV at 7pm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Cleverly responds to claims BBC chair helped Boris Johnson get loanEmotional moment Zelensky lays flowers in tribute to helicopter crash victimsPolice vehicle engulfed by flames as anti-cop protests flare up in Atlanta
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson made Prince Harry apology ‘to protect his beer brand’

Jeremy Clarkson issued his apology to Prince Harry in a bid to spare the reputation of his lager brand, reports suggest.Sources claim that Mr Clarkson was encouraged to draw up the apology after penning a newspaper column in which he said he hoped that the Duchess of Sussex would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets of Britain, while a crowd chanted “shame” and “threw excrement” at her.The TV personality previously claimed that he had “clumsily” referenced a scene in Game of Thrones in devising the controversial tableau.The column received vehement criticism, with the press watchdog...
The Independent

Sam Smith responds to backlash over male-dominated Brits Best Artist category

Sam Smith has shared their “frustration” about the treatment of women at the Brit Awards.The nominations for this year’s ceremony were revealed earlier this month. Since 2022, the Brits have not used gendered categories for their awards, and have instead combined the four male and female awards for UK and international artists into Best Artist and Best International Artist.However, this year’s awards have been widely criticised after no female artists were nominated for Best Artist in 2023.Instead, the accolade will go to Stormzy, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Fred Again or Central Cee.Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns,...
The Independent

Plan to save red squirrels includes culling rival greys

An action plan backed by the government to try to save England’s red squirrels from dying out includes curbing numbers of rival greys.Over the past 150 years, populations of much-loved reds have fallen so sharply that the species is classed as nationally endangered.Volunteers, conservation organisations and government agencies are planning to join forces to protect and strengthen red squirrel populations, which are protected by law, and to expand their habitats.Rival grey squirrels are the greatest threat to the species’ survival in England. Greys, which were introduced from North America from 1876, are larger and more aggressive. They outcompete reds for...
The Independent

Profits rocket for Everyman as Top Gun sequel brings people back to cinemas

Boutique cinema chain Everyman Media Group has revealed rocketing profits despite a slowdown in film production over the past year resulting in fewer film releases.The business, which runs a chain of 38 upmarket cinemas across the UK, said its earnings were ahead of market expectations in the year to December 29.It posted group earnings of approximately £14.5 million, up by nearly three quarters compared to the £8.3 million made the previous year, which was affected by Covid lockdowns in the first few months of the year.It also enjoyed a surge in revenues, to £80 million from £49 million in 2021.Whilst...
The Independent

George Santos celebrated engagement to a man while he was married to a woman, report says

A new report has found that while Republican Congressman George Santos was reportedly still married to a woman, he invited friends over to celebrate his engagement to a man.In a 2014 Facebook "engagement dinner" invitation, Mr Santos — or Anthony Devolder, depending on the day — invited his friends to celebrate his engagement to someone who wasn’t his wife, The Daily Beast reports."Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us," Mr Santos wrote...
The Independent

Constance Marten news – live: Police evidence that aristocrat gave birth in back of car

A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back seat of their car, it is believed.Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester, and then east London.Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, told The Daily...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘I’m at my best now’: Willie J Healey on holding out for success and having a fan in Alex Turner

If it’s true that good things come to those who wait then Willie J Healey is due for greatness. The indie-funk artist has quietly been chipping away at the music industry for the past decade. But now, with all his ducks in a row, Healey is ready for recognition. At this present moment, though, he and I are trying to wangle our way into a private dining room in a London restaurant for some peace and quiet. One white lie from the sympathetic waitress to her manager and we’re in. Luckily, Healey is dressed the part. The Oxfordshire-born artist is...
The Independent

Toddler fluent in Mandarin becomes UK’s youngest Mensa member

A toddler has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member at the tender age of three - reading fluently and counting in seven languages.Teddy Hobbs managed to gain entry to the exclusive organisation for the intellectual ‘elite’ aged just three years and nine months.The child prodigy from Portishead, Somerset, can already count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French, Spanish and German.Teddy, now four, taught himself to read aged just two years and four months - and is now capable of even reading Harry Potter books, when his parents allow.He even likes to relax - with a word search.Little...
The Independent

Julian Sands – live: Fellow climber shares touching tribute as search for missing actor enters 10th day

A fellow mountain climber has shared tribute to Julian Sands as the search for the missing actor enters its 10th day.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.On Twitter, Sarah Crosby has shared a tribute to the A Room with a View star, having apparently met him during an excursion on Mount Kilimanjaro.“Praying for Julian Sands, who we got to know on Mt. Kilimanjaro,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening (22...
The Independent

Christine McGuinness says she tried to be ‘perfect wife’ for Paddy McGuinness: ‘I’d faked a lifetime’

Christine McGuinness has admitted that she tried to be a “perfect wife” for husband Paddy McGuinness.Last year, the reality star and TV presenter announced that they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage, saying that it was “not an easy decision”.Christine and Paddy share three children: twins Penelope and Leo, and Felicity. All three children are autistic, with Christine being diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder at the age of 33.In a new interview, Christina said that she had masked when she first married Paddy in order to hide her natural responses to events and situations.“I’d always wanted to be...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy