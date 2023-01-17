Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction
No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’
Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future
While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Returning or Retiring? Patriots Tom Brady's Legendary Legacy Secure
Have we seen the last of Tom Brady on an NFL football field as an active player?
‘He’s a businessman’: Gronk, Edelman weigh in on Tom Brady’s future
FOXBORO, Mass — Tom Brady’s future is up in the air. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to become a free agent this summer, leaving the Buccaneers QB free to don a new uniform for his 24th NFL season - if he doesn’t decide to trade his football cleats for a Fox microphone.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Did New Cardinals GM Call Out Kyler Murray At Press Conference?
Kyler Murray was at the center of a disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals for all the wrong reasons. It started with the franchise quarterback having a strange clause in his new contract to make sure he was studying opponents rather than playing video games. There were also on-field outbursts during the season as it seemed Murray and now-fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury butted heads.
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game
Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
Patriots Officially Hosting Game In Germany In 2023 NFL Season
It’s official: The New England Patriots are headed to Germany next season. The NFL on Thursday announced the Patriots will host a game in either Munich or Frankfurt during the 2023 season. The date, location and opponent are to be announced. Since the Patriots will be the designated home...
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
Latest Belichick vs. Brady comps are relatively sad
It’s a debate and comparison that’s been ongoing for years. But of late Bill Belichick and Tom Brady suddenly aren’t comparable successes, but relative failures as their runs atop the NFL world begin to show their age.
Everything To Know About Patriots Salary Cap Entering Offseason
Don’t expect another 2021-esque free agent spending bonanza from the New England Patriots this offseason. But they do have the financial means to substantially improve their roster. With the 2023 NFL league year set to begin in just under two months, the Patriots rank near the top of the...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 2