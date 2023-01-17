ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach

Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 
DANIA BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown

Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Motorcycle Deputy Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash near Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 24th Court. Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a large law...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside

FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park.  Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car. Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring

(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Allegedly Kills Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police

Police are investigating after a man allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue. Police found the victim at the scene and pronounced him dead. His identity was not released.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Pharmacy Employee Steals $17K

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 9. A pharmacy was the victim of Theft – All Other on W Commercial Blvd on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $17,165. The victim stated an employee stole $17,000.A victim of Theft – All Other on University Drive was reported on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
TAMARAC, FL

