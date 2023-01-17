Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach
Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Man arrested for making bogus 911 calls and damaging Florida police cruiser
A man was arrested after causing significant damage to a police cruiser by defecating and smearing feces on the vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run continue to ask public for information leading to arrest
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest. The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school...
calleochonews.com
One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown
Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
NBC Miami
Broward Motorcycle Deputy Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash near Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 24th Court. Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a large law...
Officer arrested on charges of aggravated assault in domestic incident
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges that she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a gun during a domestic violence incident.
NBC Miami
Female Detention Officer Accidentally Shoots Herself at Gun Range in Broward
A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet from her own weapon at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the veteran...
WSVN-TV
BSO motorman hospitalized after hit-and-run incident in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident. BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground....
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
Florida man accused of killing co-worker with sledgehammer
A Florida man is accused of killing his co-worker at their workplace on Wednesday morning.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside
FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park. Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car. Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring
(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
NBC Miami
Man Allegedly Kills Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police
Police are investigating after a man allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue. Police found the victim at the scene and pronounced him dead. His identity was not released.
Click10.com
Body found inside burning vehicle in parking lot near Fort Lauderdale school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning. Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Palm Aire Village Park, located near the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy, just after 3 a.m.
cw34.com
FBI seeking information regarding bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is seeking information regarding a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators said the robbery took place on Jan. 13 at around 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank on 5991 Ravenswood Road. According to the FBI, the armed robber entered the store...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Pharmacy Employee Steals $17K
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 9. A pharmacy was the victim of Theft – All Other on W Commercial Blvd on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $17,165. The victim stated an employee stole $17,000.A victim of Theft – All Other on University Drive was reported on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
Comments / 0