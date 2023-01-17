MP Stephen Flynn complains of noise from ‘rabid gammon’ during Commons debate
Stephen Flynn, SNP leader at Westminster , complained of “noise from rabid gammon” during a House of Commons debate.
Gesturing towards the government benches, Mr Flynn thanked a fellow MP for their “worthwhile contribution” but added, “I didn’t hear all of it in its entirety because of some of the rabid gammon to my right-hand side.”
His complaint was met with laughter from a number of others inside the chamber.
“It was, nonetheless, an incredibly important point to make,” he added.
