MP Stephen Flynn complains of noise from ‘rabid gammon’ during Commons debate

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Stephen Flynn, SNP leader at Westminster , complained of “noise from rabid gammon” during a House of Commons debate.

Gesturing towards the government benches, Mr Flynn thanked a fellow MP for their “worthwhile contribution” but added, “I didn’t hear all of it in its entirety because of some of the rabid gammon to my right-hand side.”

His complaint was met with laughter from a number of others inside the chamber.

“It was, nonetheless, an incredibly important point to make,” he added.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

