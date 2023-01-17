Free resources for military veterans in ‘suicidal crisis; available starting Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Military veterans at immediate risk of suicide will no longer have to depend solely on Veterans Affairs facilities to seek emergency health care.

A new VA program starting Tuesday allows veterans in "suicidal crisis" to also get receive help at civilian medical facilities.

Veterans Affairs

According to a VA release issued last week, the additional care includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

The agency says that the new program will increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.

The program is the latest step in a series of initiatives by VA and the Biden Administration to prioritize the prevention of suicide among veterans; an annual VA report on the subject released last year revealed that suicides decreased in 2020 for the second straight year, to the fewest since 2006.

