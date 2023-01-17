ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds

By Lauren Sforza
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DASm_0kHjk9x500

Rep. Nick LaLota is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to freeze fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos’s campaign accounts amid escalating scrutiny of the new lawmaker’s false claims before and during his successful House bid last year.

“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen by the United States Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission,” reads LaLota’s statement, which he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I’ll take the lead.”

LaLota, along with six other House Republicans , has called on Santos to resign over his falsehoods. LaLota also called for the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into Santos last month.

“Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn’t be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced these contributions,” LaLota said in the statement.

“After Congressman Santos receives the proper Due Process — such as a House Ethics investigation or criminal proceedings or both — the funds should be returned to the contributors he duped,” he added. “The DOJ or FEC must act now to ensure there is something to actually return to the victims of Santos’ financial scam.”

Santos has faced scrutiny over the past month since revelations that he fabricated large parts of his résumé and biography were made public by news reporting. He admitted to lying about his experiences, including his education and previous employment, in an interview with the New York Post last month.

Since then, Santos has faced public scrutiny into his finances. In 2022, he donated $700,000 to his own campaign that apparently came from his $750,000 that came from his company, the Devolder Organization, according to his most recent disclosure report . But just two years earlier, during his first unsuccessful run for Congress, he reported no assets and a $55,000 salary.

Reports from CNN and CBS News last month found that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York was investigating Santos’s finances and financial disclosure filings. Last week, the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the FEC to urge the agency to investigate Santos for allegedly violating campaign finance laws.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP  even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island.
WGN Radio

These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress

The House Republican majority hit the ground running in the first weeks of the 118th Congress, passing several GOP-sponsored bills and establishing committees that will investigate the Biden administration over the next two years. But the legislative work came only after the conference elected Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker, a process that stretched four days […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Independent

NBC reporter caught on hot mic attacking Biden for not responding to classified document questions

An NBC reporter has been caught on hot mic speaking to another reporter about president Joe Biden ignoring his question on his handling of classified documents.On Tuesday, Mr Biden met Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.Ahead of the meeting, reporters were present as the two leaders made remarks at a photo op. After the photo op, reporters started shooting questions at the president.NBC’s Peter Alexander asked: “Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?”As the noise died down, Me Alexander could be heard on the hot mic saying to another reporter...
WGN Radio

Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is bracing for a challenging reelection bid as she vies to remain the city’s top executive against eight other candidates in next month’s election. Lightfoot, who made history in 2019 as the city’s first Black female and openly gay mayor, has faced a slew of challenges in recent years, including […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending […]
WGN Radio

Biden reelection plans on track despite documents controversy

President Biden is on track to signal his reelection plans in the next few weeks, despite a self-inflicted classified documents controversy that has energized the GOP and put his political team on its heels.  “It’s still very much in the works and nothing has changed,” said one source familiar with the planning around the president’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Most Democrats in new poll support probe into Biden classified documents

A majority of Democrats support a congressional investigation into the classified documents found at President Biden’s home and private office, according to a new poll, which comes as House Republicans and the Department of Justice have already announced probes into the records. Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 64 percent of respondents in general said they […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024

Republicans are warning not to write off former President Trump’s 2024 White House bid, arguing that he’s still the presumptive front-runner despite signs that some in the GOP are ready to move on. Strategists and officials began sounding the death knell for Trump’s political career after last year’s midterm elections, as the former president’s mounting […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy