Greta Thunberg news – live: Climate activist detained during protest in Germany

By Andy Gregory
 5 days ago

Greta Thunberg has been detained during a protest at a coal mine in Germany .

The Swedish climate activist was photographed being carried away from the mine in North Rhine-Westphalia by multiple police offiers and was later witnessed sitting alone on a large police bus.

Demonstrators have long opposed the deal struck by the German government to demolish the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of the Garzweiler 2 coal mine – but protests came to a head last week as police cleared the village, leading to violent clashes .

Ms Thunberg was among 11 demonstrators forcibly ejected by police on Sunday, and was again carried away by officers on Tuesday after police claimed she was among a group of demonstrators who “rushed towards the ledge” of the opencast mine.

It was not yet clear what would happen to Ms Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether an activist who supposedly jumped into the mine was injured, Aachen Police said.

