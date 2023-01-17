ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Governor’s Ball 2023 Lineup Includes Lizzo, Odesza & Kendrick Lamar—See Who Else Is Performing

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhW7B_0kHjk1tH00

Calling all New Yorkers! The Governor’s Ball 2023 lineup finally dropped. Gov Ball is one of the biggest and most anticipated music festivals in New York City, and they didn’t disappoint with who’s playing Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 9 to 11, 2023.

The lineup was released on the morning of January 17, 2022. Gov Ball CEO co-founder Tom Russell released a statement, “Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor [Eric] Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.” The festival took place in Citi Field for the past two years, Randall’s Island for many years, and Governor’s Island for its inaugural year.

So who’s on the Governor’s Ball 2023 Lineup? Read below to find out.

Who’s headlining Governor’s Ball 2023?

Lizzo

New York’s definitely getting the juice this year. Lizzo takes the Friday slot for Gov Ball 2023. She released her fourth studio album Special on July 2022 to critical acclaim. To promote the album, Lizzo premiered Lizzoverse , an accompanying immersive cosmic light show experience set to her album and it took place in New York City’s Cipriani 25 Broadway. The Yitty founder hosted and was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in April 2022 She came back to the iconic sketch comedy show in December 2022 as a musical guest. Lizzo is absolutely no stranger to New York and you won’t regret seeing her live. Other acts who are scheduled to perform on Friday include Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Kim Petras and Omar Apollo.

Odesza

The electro DJ duo Odesza is back and headlining the Saturday slot of Governor’s Ball. The Grammy-nominated group is ready to play after their latest album, The Last Goodbye , was released on July 22, 2022. Odesza veterans to the New York City-based festival, playing the fest when they first started out in 2014. From there, they released two hit albums, In Return and A Moment Apart. As well as Gov Ball, the duo is set to headline Bonnaroo 2023 the following weekend in Tennessee. Other acts who are scheduled to perform on Saturday include Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas and Kenny Beats.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar cements his fame and status playing the coveted Sunday slot of the Governor’s Ball. The legendary rapper headlined the 52nd Super Bowl Half-Time Show in February 2022 and after releasing his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 13, 2022, he’s making the festival rounds. Lamar embarked on The Big Steepers world tour to support the album in the summer of 2022 and will continue to do so until August 2023. Other acts who are scheduled to perform on Sunday include Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Tems and Central Cee.

Who’s in the Governor’s Ball 2023 lineup?

Read on for the artists confirmed in the Governor’s Ball 2023 lineup.

Friday, June 9, 2023

  • Lizzo
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Haim
  • Diplo
  • Omar Apollo
  • Kim Petras
  • Eladio Carrión
  • Joey Bada$$
  • Davido
  • 070 Shake
  • Tai Verdes
  • Saba
  • Alexander 23
  • PJ Morton
  • Michelle
  • Maxo Kream
  • Kaycyy
  • Matt Maltese
  • Awfbeat
  • School of Rock Queens
  • Phatjazz

Saturday June 10, 2023

  • Odesza
  • Lil Baby
  • Aespa
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Lauv
  • Oliver Tree
  • Finneas
  • Kenny Beats
  • Koffee
  • Snail Mail
  • Amber Mark
  • Syd
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • KENNYHOOPLA
  • Lovejoy
  • Evan Giia
  • Sarah Kinsley
  • Flipturn
  • The Amazons
  • Zolita

Sunday June 11, 2023

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Nas X
  • Giveon
  • Sofi Tukker
  • Pusha T
  • Girl In Red
  • Central Cee
  • Tems
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Black Midi
  • Sabrina Claudio
  • Léon
  • Phony Ppl
  • Cat Burns
  • Maude Latour
  • Coast Contra
  • Charlie Burg
  • Ella Jane
  • Haiku Hands
  • School of Rock Brooklyn

Where to get Governor’s Ball 2023 Tickets?

Governors Ball tickets are available for resale on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 for $20 off orders of $200 on Vivid Seats.

Governor's Ball 2023 Tickets on VividSeats

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kHjk1tH00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

Faith Evans, Karen Clark-Sheard to join tribute to Twinkie Clark

(New York, NY – January 18, 2023) – New York City’s Town Hall will present “A Celebration of Twinkie Clark,” on Friday, January 21, 2023. The virtuoso and four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend will be recognized for her five-plus-decade career as one of the most prolific gospel composers in music history. The one-night-only event will also feature Twinkie Clark, who will take to the Hammond to perform some of her original compositions. This historic evening will be held at The Town Hall, located at 123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY at 8:00 p.m. ET, doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Town Hall box office or online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Genius Turner

"The Greatest" Turns 81 Today

Even in death, Muhammad Ali's legacy looms larger than ever. New York City — “I Love New York," Ali once told Robert Lipsyte, a sports writer for TheNew York Times. Indeed, Ali, known for routinely training in Gleason's Gym, lived some of his most iconic moments in the City of Dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bidding wars abound in Brooklyn

New York City’s happiest sellers are in Brooklyn. The borough was home to the lion’s share of bidding wars last quarter, according to StreetEasy data. Out of the top 10 neighborhoods where transactions went above ask, eight were in King’s County and two in Queens. Brooklyn’s Carroll...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again

NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
NEWARK, NJ
Robb Report

This $27.5 Million NYC Penthouse Blends Art Deco Design With Stunning Central Park Views

There’s no arguing that one of New York’s most iconic landmarks is Central Park—and now you can relish in those legendary views everyday, thanks to this latest listing. Hitting the market at a cool $27.5 million, the dramatic 6,000-square-foot penthouse at 115 Central Park West has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. It’s a corner unit lined with large windows that offers both sweeping park and city views, as well as an expansive terrace for you to soak it all in. The home is located in the Majestic, a dual-tower residential building on the Upper West Side constructed in 1929...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization

NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday.  Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents.  […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York that celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
milestomemories.com

Saks Fifth Avenue Wants to Add High-End Casino to Flagship Store

Saks Fifth Avenue Wants to Add High-End Casino to Flagship Store. The list of possible casino locations in and near New York City keeps growing. Since the release of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licenses, several parties have presented their proposals. Each license will cost at least $500 million.
MANHATTAN, NY
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy