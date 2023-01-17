ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza to headline Governors Ball 2023

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline the 2023 Governors Ball music festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens during the weekend of June 9-11, organizers announced Tuesday.

Grammy winner Lizzo is scheduled to lead a Friday lineup that also includes rapper Lil Uzi Vert, the three-sister rock band Haim and pop star Kim Petras.

Odesza, an electronic music duo, will headline Saturday, when rapper Lil Baby, Korean-pop girl group aespa and singer-producer Finneas are also slated to perform.

The festival wraps up with Sunday performances by Lamar, fellow chart-topping rapper Lil Nas X and the New York music duo Sofi Tukker. More than 60 performers are set to perform at Governors Ball this year.

Lizzo, Odesza and Lamar each released new albums last year. Lizzo’s “Special” peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and spawned the No. 1 single “About Damn Time.” Odesza’s “The Last Goodbye” reached No. 11 on the U.S. albums chart, while Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” debuted at No. 1.

Lamar and Lizzo are both nominated for album, record and song of the year at next month’s Grammy Awards.

This will be the first Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The previous two festivals happened in the Citi Field parking lot in Queens after the show left its longtime home on Randalls Island.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” festival co-founder Tom Russell said.

“Since moving to Queens in 2021, we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come.”

A ticket presale period for Citi cardholders opened Tuesday and runs through Thursday, while early-access tickets become available on GOVBALL.com on Thursday. The general ticket sale hasn’t been announced.

Lamar and Odesza are also headlining the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee in June. April’s Coachella festival in California, meanwhile, enlisted Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean as 2023 headliners.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

‘The Last of Us’ star Gabriel Luna on his unexpected journey to HBO’s apocalyptic hit

Long before he was gunning down zombie-like creatures on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Gabriel Luna experienced the ultimate plot twist. As a high schooler in Austin, Texas, Luna was a three-sport student-athlete who received multiple football scholarships before dislocating his left shoulder. At the time, Luna was earning his fine-arts credit by building stage sets in a technical theater class. His ...
TEXAS STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy