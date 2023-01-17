Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza to headline Governors Ball 2023

Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline the 2023 Governors Ball music festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens during the weekend of June 9-11, organizers announced Tuesday.

Grammy winner Lizzo is scheduled to lead a Friday lineup that also includes rapper Lil Uzi Vert, the three-sister rock band Haim and pop star Kim Petras.

Odesza, an electronic music duo, will headline Saturday, when rapper Lil Baby, Korean-pop girl group aespa and singer-producer Finneas are also slated to perform.

The festival wraps up with Sunday performances by Lamar, fellow chart-topping rapper Lil Nas X and the New York music duo Sofi Tukker. More than 60 performers are set to perform at Governors Ball this year.

Lizzo, Odesza and Lamar each released new albums last year. Lizzo’s “Special” peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and spawned the No. 1 single “About Damn Time.” Odesza’s “The Last Goodbye” reached No. 11 on the U.S. albums chart, while Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” debuted at No. 1.

Lamar and Lizzo are both nominated for album, record and song of the year at next month’s Grammy Awards.

This will be the first Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The previous two festivals happened in the Citi Field parking lot in Queens after the show left its longtime home on Randalls Island.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” festival co-founder Tom Russell said.

“Since moving to Queens in 2021, we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come.”

A ticket presale period for Citi cardholders opened Tuesday and runs through Thursday, while early-access tickets become available on GOVBALL.com on Thursday. The general ticket sale hasn’t been announced.

Lamar and Odesza are also headlining the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee in June. April’s Coachella festival in California, meanwhile, enlisted Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean as 2023 headliners.