Auburn, WA

Washington: Man attempts to kidnap barista from drive-through window

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Footage shows the moment a man tried to abduct a barista from a drive-through window in Washington state .

The Auburn Police Department shared surveillance video of the incident, which took place on Monday, requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

“The suspect seen here attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device,” the department said, adding he has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet”.

Police added the victim was able to “fight off the attacker”.

