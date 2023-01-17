ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden news - live: 2024 poll puts Biden behind DeSantis as White House defends classified documents discovery

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

As President Joe Biden marks two years in office — the halfway point of his presidency — a new poll shows that while he might handily beat Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, he would lose if he faced Ron DeSantis in 2024.

While Mr Biden has yet to announce what his intentions are for 2024, the White House is focused on trying to sell the American people good economic data and much-needed infrastructure investment amid swirling controversy regarding classified documents.

A number of the papers were discovered at an office once used by Mr Biden after his time as vice president and among other items stored in a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Republicans have pounced on the find comparing it to the large trove of documents found at former president Trump’s home in Florida and are demanding action. The White House has responded by saying the GOP has “zero credibility” on the issue.

Further, the White House has called on Kevin McCarthy to reveal the deals he made with conservatives to become Speaker, with the first real test of his leadership looming later this week as the US approaches the debt ceiling limit.

Kevin Thompson
5d ago

so the WH is In on the lies going around. Does that mean they knew about the documents way last nov before the midterms Did they know that it's illegal for lawyers to touch said documents. well of course Nancy runs that house, the FBI ,DOJ AND DHS just to name a few with her fingers gripping about 20 Republicans.

Love muffin
5d ago

Anyone see Bidens MLK speech? Bashing Republicans, taunting gun owners to attack and disjointed other blatherings. He's a serious mess.

Denny Bryson
5d ago

he is to stupid to answer direct questions and they call him president he don't even know where he is at most of the time get rid of this trash

