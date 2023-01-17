ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 35, charged with attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

By Aine Fox
 5 days ago

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday’s north London derby.

Ramsdale was attacked after his side completed a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Watts, of Hackney , was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Following the incident on Sunday, the Football Association “strongly condemned” what had happened, while Tottenham insisted that “violence in any form has no place in football”.

Police said the Met’s Football Investigations Team was assisted in its inquiries by the club.

The Independent

On this day in 2018: Phil Neville’s reign as England boss off to fiery start

Phil Neville was appointed England manager on this day in 2018 and immediately faced criticism for old tweets featuring sexist jokes.The Football Association handed the former Manchester United full-back his first permanent role in management after sacking predecessor Mark Sampson the previous September due to “unacceptable behaviour” during his time at Bristol City.Neville signed a contract until the end of the home European Championship in 2021.Our @Lionesses have a new leader. Congratulations, @fizzer18! 🦁https://t.co/91FZIw28fQ— England (@England) January 23, 2018A mixed reaction met the appointment due to Neville’s lack of experience in women’s football and his historic sexist tweets.Neville was forced...
The Independent

Arsenal of home-made weapons ‘gun nut’ kept around his London home revealed

A ‘gun nut’ who manufactured his own guns from scratch in his home has been jailed.Raymond Frederick Nugent, 73, was sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment at at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Friday (20/1) after being convicted of 45 seperate firearms offences.The self-described ‘gun nut’ had been arrested in October 2019 after a lengthy investigation into imports of blank-firing weapons into the UK from Czechia in 2018.Despite insisting that he never intended to sell or fire the weapons, Nugent was found to have cut cardboard templates of various weapons to create new firing mechanisms for dozens...
The Independent

The Independent

