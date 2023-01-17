ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big lungs’ from Andy Murray has Rio raving – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Tennis

Andy Murray secured a famous win.

Rio was impressed.

But Murray’s mother needed to calm down.

Football

Beth Mead was thankful for the support she has received since her mum’s death.

Harry Winks finally made his Sampdoria debut.

Bruno Guimaraes vowed to make a swift return for Newcastle.

Gary Lineker made a dad joke.

Cricket

Luke Wright shared his travel tips.

KP was looking down.

Waqar Younis quashed speculation he was set to become Pakistan bowling coach.

Rugby union

Sam Warburton backed Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad announcement.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was out on the slopes.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas and son had a high-level debrief on the Tour Down Under.

Cycling in the rain.

New togs for Mark Cavendish?

