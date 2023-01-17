Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Without Ana Walshe’s Body, Brian Walshe’s Defense Has Wiggle Room to Argue Her Death Wasn’t Murder: Experts
“Can you be charged with murder without a body?”. That’s what Brian Walshe, 47, searched online after he allegedly killed his wife Ana Walshe, 39, prosecutors said. Massachusetts authorities claim he is spotted on surveillance footage throwing away evidence and that internet records show he made a slew of suspicious searches.
Idaho Murders: 5 People Who Knew Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger
Since Bryan Kohberger was named the alleged perpetrator of the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, several people have shared accounts of when their paths crossed. It’s unclear yet if these narratives are strong enough to lead to trial testimony, Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber said on the Sidebar podcast....
The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.
An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
Missouri Legislature’s New Women’s Dress Code Skewered in ‘Sweatergate’: ‘We Are Fighting Again for Women’s Right to Choose’
The new, stricter, women’s dress code — dubbed #Sweatergate by Missouri Democrats — is continuing to draw uproar since it passed by a vote of 105-51 on Wednesday. The new rules adopted by the Republican-majority Missouri State House of Representatives mandates that female legislators and staffers wear “business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.” It goes on to define that, “For the purposes of this rule, ‘jacket’ shall include blazers, cardigans, and knit blazers.”
Six Victims ID-d in Gang-Linked California ‘Massacre’ Including Teen Mom Shot ‘Assassination-Style’ with 10-Month-Old Son
The day after revealing authorities suspected gang involvement in a “massacre” that killed six — including a teenage mother and her infant son — a California sheriff revealed the gruesome manner of their deaths in a follow-up press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “These people were clearly...
‘Without Merit’: Judge Rejects Trump’s Demands to Dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Accusing Him of Rape
Former President Donald Trump cannot dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, a federal judge ruled on Friday. Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had ruled against Trump before on Carroll’s separate lawsuit accusing the former president...
Two Donald Trump Businesses Ordered to Pay $1.6 Million for Tax Fraud Scheme
Two of former President Donald Trump‘s business entities will have to pay more than $1.6 million in fines for their years-long tax fraud scheme, the maximum fine amounts available. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the sentence from Justice Juan Manuel Merchan on Friday. The businesses — the...
Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds
A Pennsylvania court found that the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature supplied no “constitutionally sound” reason to proceed with impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D). One of the most visible figures in a wave of progressive prosecutors elected on a criminal justice reform platform, Krasner faced opposition...
Alex Jones Attorney Tries to Bow Out of Proud Boys Jan. 6 Case
The Alex Jones lawyer who once called defending the Proud Boys against Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges a “righteous fight” has asked to leave the case, citing “irreconcilable differences” with co-counsel and the fact that he is currently barred from practicing law in his home state.
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Shot Her Elderly Parents in Head, Dismembered Them With Chainsaw
A Pennsylvania woman is now facing murder charges after police in Montgomery County say she shot her parents in the head and cut up their bodies with a chainsaw. Verity Beck, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder in the deaths of her parents, Reid and Miriam Beck, prosecutors announced in a press release.
Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’
A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Bengal Tiger Cub Found in Dog Crate During Shooting Investigation in New Mexico
Responding to a shooting in an Albuquerque, New Mexico, neighborhood police stumbled upon an unusual find – a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate, and a trail of blood but no shooting victim. The tiger, a few months old and weighing 20 pounds, was taken to the ABQ...
Caretakers Charged in Connection With Disappearance of 4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl as Search Continues
Law enforcement authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a married couple they say were the caretakers of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. Alysia Adams, 30, and Ivon Adams, 36, were taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts each of child neglect in connection with the disappearance of young Athena Brownfield, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced in a pair of press releases.
