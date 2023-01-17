ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Law & Crime

Idaho Murders: 5 People Who Knew Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger

Since Bryan Kohberger was named the alleged perpetrator of the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, several people have shared accounts of when their paths crossed. It’s unclear yet if these narratives are strong enough to lead to trial testimony, Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber said on the Sidebar podcast....
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.

An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

Missouri Legislature’s New Women’s Dress Code Skewered in ‘Sweatergate’: ‘We Are Fighting Again for Women’s Right to Choose’

The new, stricter, women’s dress code — dubbed #Sweatergate by Missouri Democrats — is continuing to draw uproar since it passed by a vote of 105-51 on Wednesday. The new rules adopted by the Republican-majority Missouri State House of Representatives mandates that female legislators and staffers wear “business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.” It goes on to define that, “For the purposes of this rule, ‘jacket’ shall include blazers, cardigans, and knit blazers.”
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds

A Pennsylvania court found that the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature supplied no “constitutionally sound” reason to proceed with impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D). One of the most visible figures in a wave of progressive prosecutors elected on a criminal justice reform platform, Krasner faced opposition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EL PASO, TX
Law & Crime

Caretakers Charged in Connection With Disappearance of 4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl as Search Continues

Law enforcement authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a married couple they say were the caretakers of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. Alysia Adams, 30, and Ivon Adams, 36, were taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts each of child neglect in connection with the disappearance of young Athena Brownfield, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced in a pair of press releases.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
