Missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield was killed by caregiver on Christmas, police allege

Missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield was beaten to death on Christmas Day by a caregiver, Oklahoma authorities alleged in new court documents.

The youngster was reported missing on 10 January after a postal worker found her five-year-old sister alone outside the family home in Cyril, Oklahoma.

The postal worker notified the city’s police department and an investigation was launched.

Now Athena’s caregiver, Ivon Adams, has been arrested in Arizona and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say that the search for Athena is now a “recovery operation” and they have searched an area of Caddo County for her remains.

Court documents charging Mr Adams in the case state that the suspect’s wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators that he allegedly beat Athena at around midnight on 25 December at their home.

The documents allege that Mr Adams then hit the youngster in the chest at least three more times.

Ms Adams told investigators that her husband left the home with Athena, and later returned and told her he had buried her near their old home in Rush Springs and placed a broken branch over the burial site.

The suspect was arrested in Arizona on 12 January and is being held in Maricopa County Jail on a $1m bond awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

OSBI officials have said that Athena and her sister lived with the couple and are related to Alysia Adams.

Ms Adams, 31, has been charged with two counts of child neglect and remains in jail in Oklahoma’s Caddo County.