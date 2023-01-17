ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family

Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Places to visit in Lake Geneva, WI. If you’re planning a trip to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, you may want to consider some of the many things to do in the area. Some of these include swimming, hiking, boating, and more. You can also tour the town or visit several local museums depending on your interests. These include the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre and the Geneva Lake Museum.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford

There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
ROCKFORD, IL
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy