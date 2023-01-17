Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
nbc15.com
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
CBS 58
'Lightfield' sculptures completed and taken to Cathedral Square for opening night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lightfield by HYBYCOZO debuted at Burning Man in 2013, and now, after traveling to cities around the world, it's here in Milwaukee. For the next four months, 24 of the light-emitting sculptures will take over Cathedral Square. Everyone is invited to go check out the free...
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family
Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Places to visit in Lake Geneva, WI. If you’re planning a trip to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, you may want to consider some of the many things to do in the area. Some of these include swimming, hiking, boating, and more. You can also tour the town or visit several local museums depending on your interests. These include the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre and the Geneva Lake Museum.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
8 Hilariously Terrifying Things in Rockford
There are many things in Rockford that scare people... while also at the same time making them infuriated. However, at the end of the day, you just can't help but laugh at how much these things bother you!. Every day I run into at least 4 of these. And let...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Illinois Kids Have TONS of Questions about Talk Show Host’s ‘Lunchtime’ Book
Have you ever had a New Year's Resolution that ended up being bigger and (mostly) better than you expected? Here's what happens when you decide to publish a book. I think the beginning might be in the mid-90s, when my mom worked part time as a legal secretary. At this...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.
