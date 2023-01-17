Read full article on original website
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
At Saint Laurent, Enter Anthony Vaccarello’s Dark, Glamorous Menswear Fantasy
At Tuesday’s Saint Laurent men’s show in Paris, a handful of pieces on the runway had long been designed and finished. They were plucked directly from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent womenswear collection, like an inky leather trench coat which closed that women’s outing in September. Last night, a model wore it with his own version of her draped hood. “I really want to put the man and woman at the same level,” Vaccarello said backstage, about ten minutes before showtime. “I don't want to make them different…there's an evolution [here] into a new collection, but I'd like to start with what he could have worn from the woman last season, and how he can reinterpret that in his own way.”
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Sabrina Impacciatore Shines in Sunset Jumpsuit & Chain-Heeled Boots at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Ciao! “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore brought sunset style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Impacciatore, who went viral for her role as resort manager Valentina in the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Simona Tabasco, Charli XCX and Bryanboy. While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Impacciatore posed in a vibrant J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a long-sleeved single-piece jumpsuit with an allover black, red, orange and yellow print...
Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots
Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today. The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms. On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Photos: Gina Lollobrigida through the years
Through the years Portrait Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in 1934, in Italy. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Gamma Rapho/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
