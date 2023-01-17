ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Intend to Close on Arlington Park, Possible New Stadium Site

Bears intend to close on Arlington Park this quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still intend to close on their deal to purchase Arlington Park this quarter, and they reiterated that they have no plans to explore other stadium deals. That includes renovations at Soldier Field, no matter how many flashy renderings the city publishes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hustle Sports News

‘Fansided’ Writer Claims Justin Jefferson Wants Out of Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings season ended last Sunday with a loss to the hungry New York Giants. The day after, offseason
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Free Agent WR Joe Reed to Future/Reserve Contract

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hustle Sports News

3 Takeaways from Vikings Year-End Press Conference

The New York Giants downed the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in the playoffs, kickstarting Minnesota's
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Part Ways with Ed Donatell

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday after their playoff loss against the Giants that they parted ways with defensive coordinator Ed
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
