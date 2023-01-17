ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man charged with attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

By Aine Fox
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gttVs_0kHjimAT00

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked after his side’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Watts, of Hackney , was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Following the incident on Sunday, the Football Association “strongly condemned” what had happened, while Tottenham Hotspur insisted that “violence in any form has no place in football”.

Police said the Met’s Football Investigations Team was assisted in its inquiries by the club.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case

Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND)...
The Independent

A great day to put things right – John Stones insists Man City had to improve

John Stones accepts Manchester City had some wrongs to put right after manager Pep Guardiola rounded on the players last week.City boss Guardiola angrily criticised his squad in public, claiming they were lacking hunger and fire, after they needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham last Thursday.Guardiola’s broadside underlined his frustration after a series of frustrating results, including a derby loss to Manchester United and a meek Carabao Cup exit at Southampton.Their response was to brush Wolves aside 3-0, with the prolific Erling Haaland scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season, in their latest Premier League outing...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reignite Fernandez interest as Kane could stay at Tottenham

Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
The Independent

Arsenal and the twin critical tests that show they are now the real deal

One of the secrets of Arsenal’s title surge has been how judiciously Mikel Arteta has managed the mood of his players, “grounding their confidence”, but even he struggled to find the words in the aftermath of a win like this.“It was electric,” the Basque said. It has also led to something “extraordinary”, as Arteta added.Arsenal are at exactly the halfway point of their league campaign, with 19 games played, and have 50 points. Only four sides in history have ever had more at this stage. It is as emphatic and clean an illustration as you could have as to...
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal make Declan Rice their top transfer target

What the papers sayDeclan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta, who has drawn up plans for the West Ham midfielder, according to The Guardian. The paper says Arsenal have made the 24-year-old their top transfer target and are increasingly confident of beating Chelsea to his signature.The Daily Telegraph writes that Everton have held talks over the future of manager Frank Lampard. The paper reports the club were preparing to sack the 44-year-old but there was no confirmation from them.Elsewhere, Belgium forward Leandro Trossard‘s agent has claimed Tottenham were in...
The Independent

Teenager who wanted to ‘torture and mutilate’ soldiers admits terror plot

A teenage Islamic State fanatic has admitting a plot to attack police officers or soldiers on home soil.Matthew King, 19, expressed a desire to “torture, mutilate and kill military personnel” as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in Stratford, east London.Other targets for a potential knife attack included  a police station, railway station, and Stratford magistrates’ court.King also spoke of his desire to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, bought “tactical gloves” and goggles and registered with an online knife retailer, according to court documents.At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, King, from Wickford...
The Independent

Andrew Tate news - live: Influencer and brother Tristan have detention extended by Romanian court

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their detentions in Romania extended for a second time.The siblings are to be held in custody until 27 February following a court ruling on Friday. The 36 year-old influencer was initially detained on 29 December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.Detectives investigating Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest, including luxury vehicles, watches and cash acquired in a raid on his...
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Manchester United’s manager, Marc Skinner, was full of praise for Mary Earps, who became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the WSL, after her smart stop to deny Justine Vanhaevermaet kept their meeting with Reading goalless, before Rachel Williams’s late winner. “I wouldn’t want another goalkeeper in the world right now,” said Skinner. “I whispered in her ear, that save shows how big of a character and performer she is. She is a key part to why England have had their success too.” Earps was called into action infrequently against Kelly Chambers’s Reading and there could have been a risk of the shot-stopper switching off with United in the ascendancy as the clock ticked towards full-time but Earps stepped up again when called upon and has helped United concede the joint-lowest number of goals in the league, six, level with Arsenal. United have played a game more. SW.
The Independent

On this day in 2018: Phil Neville’s reign as England boss off to fiery start

Phil Neville was appointed England manager on this day in 2018 and immediately faced criticism for old tweets featuring sexist jokes.The Football Association handed the former Manchester United full-back his first permanent role in management after sacking predecessor Mark Sampson the previous September due to “unacceptable behaviour” during his time at Bristol City.Neville signed a contract until the end of the home European Championship in 2021.Our @Lionesses have a new leader. Congratulations, @fizzer18! 🦁https://t.co/91FZIw28fQ— England (@England) January 23, 2018A mixed reaction met the appointment due to Neville’s lack of experience in women’s football and his historic sexist tweets.Neville was forced...
The Independent

Constance Marten news – live: Police evidence that aristocrat gave birth in back of car

A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back seat of their car, it is believed.Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester, and then east London.Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, told The Daily...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Arsenal of home-made weapons ‘gun nut’ kept around his London home revealed

A ‘gun nut’ who manufactured his own guns from scratch in his home has been jailed.Raymond Frederick Nugent, 73, was sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment at at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Friday (20/1) after being convicted of 45 seperate firearms offences.The self-described ‘gun nut’ had been arrested in October 2019 after a lengthy investigation into imports of blank-firing weapons into the UK from Czechia in 2018.Despite insisting that he never intended to sell or fire the weapons, Nugent was found to have cut cardboard templates of various weapons to create new firing mechanisms for dozens...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy