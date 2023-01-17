ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX 11 and 41

305 park aides needed across Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Remember the WA Bridge That Collapsed 5 Months After Being Built?

Have you heard the story about the shortest-standing bridge in Washington State history? It literally collapsed within 5 months' time. The Kitsap Peninsula was mostly isolated in the early history of Washington State. There was a proposal created by the railroad company Northern Pacific in 1889 to construct a bridge connecting the peninsula to the rest of the state. Nothing happened with the project until the mid-1920s when authorities started gathering funds, consulting with engineers, and campaigning for the project.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion

Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE

