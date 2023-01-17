Read full article on original website
305 park aides needed across Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
Western Washington residents catch meteor exploding in the sky
SEATTLE — Captured in black and white surveillance video shot from his Rainier Valley home is proof that Corey Clark’s backyard did light up late Monday night. “We just kind of saw this bright flash and kind of looked at each other and went ‘woah,'” said Clark.
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion
Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
Cameras record fireball in Western Washington skies
SEATTLE — Cameras captured a fireball moving across Western Washington skies Monday night. Corey Clarke said his camera is in South Seattle and the camera is pointed north. It recorded the meteor as it streaked across the sky. The timecode on the video shows it happened shortly after 11...
Plans to develop big resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead. Here’s what happened
Plans for a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead, according to an announcement from Pierce County. In a Tuesday news release, it was announced that the county and Chambers Bay Resort LLC have “terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course.” They blamed “a worsening economic environment.”
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
