King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge work is planned next week on westbound U.S. 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, under the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's project to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO