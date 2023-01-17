ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT Provides Update on January 20 Windmill Superload Moves

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. These are in addition to those announced earlier this week. Route details are:. Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120. Route...
Bridge Construction Planned Next Thursday Night on U.S. 422 West in Tredyffrin, Upper Merion Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge work is planned next week on westbound U.S. 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, under the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's project to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.
Perkiomen Township Road Improvement Begins Next Week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Perkiomen Township will be performing roadway improvements next week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, January 23, through Friday, September 1, from...
PennDOT Highlights Winter Driving Safety During Winter Driving Awareness Week

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs through January 21. As the winter season is underway, drivers should prepare their vehicles for the winter by checking fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper...
