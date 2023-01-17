Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
PennDOT Provides Update on January 20 Windmill Superload Moves
Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. These are in addition to those announced earlier this week. Route details are:. Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120. Route...
pa.gov
Bridge Construction Planned Next Thursday Night on U.S. 422 West in Tredyffrin, Upper Merion Townships
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge work is planned next week on westbound U.S. 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, under the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's project to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.
pa.gov
PennDOT Prepped for Winter Storm, Urges Motorists in North Central Pennsylvania to Limit Travel
Montoursville, PA – With freezing rain forecasted for tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 19, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 is advising motorists in north central Pennsylvania to be aware of changing weather conditions and limit travel if possible. The department is prepared and has sufficient amounts of...
pa.gov
Perkiomen Township Road Improvement Begins Next Week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Perkiomen Township will be performing roadway improvements next week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, January 23, through Friday, September 1, from...
pa.gov
PennDOT Highlights Winter Driving Safety During Winter Driving Awareness Week
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Winter Driving Awareness Week, which runs through January 21. As the winter season is underway, drivers should prepare their vehicles for the winter by checking fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper...
Comments / 0