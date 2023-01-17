Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions
The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Places with the Most Retirees
It's no secret that Florida is a popular landing spot for retirees. The sunshine state has some attributes that are attractive to those ending their careers. The weather is warm. The tax structure is mostly friendly, and many cities have amenities meant to attract an older population.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Here's The Strangest Food In Florida
24/7 Wall St. scoured the country for every state's weirdest dish or food.
wogx.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
Walt Disney World brings back two character attractions
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World is preparing to bring back some popular experiences for the first time since the pandemic began. The company said two character attractions will return to the Magic Kingdom. Guests can meet the princess from the Little Mermaid at Ariel’s Grotto, which will...
WESH
Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Price Raised $20, Tickets Now Available
Universal Orlando Resort has announced new pricing for their 2023 Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Comments / 0