Florida State

Inside the Magic

Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL

While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida

Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
WINTER PARK, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL

