Grace and elegance define the art of ballet, and who doesn't want to be described as graceful and elegant? Hence the balletcore aesthetic: a fashion trend that incorporates elements of ballet style into everyday wear. It's a movement that's been on the rise for years, but TikTok has given it its well-deserved spotlight. If the idea still sounds confusing, think ballet flats; which have been a long staple of ballet dancers; tights that can be worn with skirts and dresses; tulle skirts that incorporate a girly, playful touch; and corset-style dresses and tops that are ideal for day or nighttime wear.

8 DAYS AGO