Fayetteville, AR

KARK

WBB fall in tough battle to 3)LSU 79-76

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

No. 3 LSU fends off valiant effort from Arkansas

No. 3 and undefeated LSU extended it’s school-record winning streak to 19 on Thursday night, but Arkansas didn’t make it easy. Angel Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds as the Bayou Bengals (19-0, 7-0) fought off the Razorbacks 79-76 before a crowd of 7,278 fans at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
5newsonline.com

Hogs fall to Mizzou; losing streak goes to four

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to Missouri, 80-76 on Wednesday night, the losing streak is now at four. The Hogs are still without a road win this season and sit just 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks led by as many as ten points in the second half. Eric...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

WATCH: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber previews Auburn meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road this weekend for a meet with Auburn. The last time the Razorbacks went to Auburn was in the 2021 season and things were a bit different there due to COVID-19. The Hogs still came away with the victory...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

WATCH: Daniels’ Banked Buzzer Beater Sinks Commodores

FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game, The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Awful Announcing

Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater

After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage

ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
JONESBORO, AR
KARK

Trout day returns to Central Arkansas

MAUMELLE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Come out and catch some rainbows with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 9 a.m until noon Jan. 28 at Lake Valencia in Maumelle at the annual Trout Day Celebration. Much more than a simple fishing derby, trout day celebrates...
MAUMELLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville

Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local …. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local nonprofits. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Question of the Day 1/18. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing …. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR

