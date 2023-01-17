ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, FL

WCJB

Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
BRANFORD, FL
WCTV

Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468). The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food. FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta

A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
VALDOSTA, GA
cw34.com

11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WCTV

Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
VALDOSTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton

TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
TRENTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
GAINESVILLE, FL

