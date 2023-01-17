Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
WCTV
Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468). The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food. FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No...
‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
WCJB
‘He was our baby brother and we want justice’: GPD officers identify victim from fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police identified the cyclist from a fatal hit-and-run that happened near southwest archer road last Tuesday. They said the man is 37-year-old Bruce Raynor. The victim’s sisters said they’re left with heavy hearts. “I’m just devasted that somebody would do that,” shared Bruce’s...
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
wfxl.com
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
WCJB
Elderly cyclist dies after hit and run crash involving semi-truck in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man has died due to injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Gainesville last Friday. Gainesville Police Department officials confirm the victim of the crash died at the hospital over the weekend. Officers say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Southeast...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest murder suspect after body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month after a body was found in Micanopy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they suspect of shooting the victim who was already in jail for bringing guns onto an RTS bus. Deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, on Dec....
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
WCJB
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges. Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue. After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
Multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County blocks right lane of traffic
A multi-vehicle crash has occurred on I-10 in Jefferson County, blocking the right lane.
WCTV
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries
A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
Comments / 0