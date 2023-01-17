Read full article on original website
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
riverbendnews.org
Its time for the Lego club extravaganza
On Monday, Jan. 23 the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the Lego Club Extravaganza. The event will last from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be full of all kinds of exciting activities. There will be two different events at 3:30. p.m. First is the Lego building competition open to ages five to 18. It will have three different categories and registration is required to partake. Consecutively, North Florida College Professor Bill Eustace will host a Lego Mindstorms Robotics Course open to ages 12 to 18. However, space is limited and registration is also required.
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
WCJB
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shortly after the death of Craig Lowe, another former mayor of Gainesville has died. Jim Painter, who served on the city commission from 1990 to 1996, died after a battle with cancer. He was chosen to serve as mayor from 1993 to 1996. A tribute to...
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
wfxl.com
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
riverbendnews.org
“As long as I’m alive and breathing, John will have a voice” Suwannee Valley Unsolved brings local cold cases to light
Suwannee Valley Unsolved is currently investigating the murders and disappearances of 41 individuals, 30 of which occurred in Columbia County and 11 of which occurred in Suwannee County. In an effort to keep these cases alive and moving, the group's creator, Jason Futch, in coordination with the Suwannee River Regional Library, hosted “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” in Branford on Monday, Jan. 9.
Gator Country
Ionata calls his Florida Gators’ offer a “huge honor”
The month of January is a key month for the Florida Gators coaching staff as they turn their attention to the 2024 class including hosting prospects on campus for junior days. 2024 offensive lineman Joseph Ionata (6-4, 280, Clearwater, FL. Calvary Christian) was on campus last weekend and was able to see everything Florida has to offer for the first time.
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
Florida Gators Signee Wants Release After NIL Deal Falls Apart
Five-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada reportedly requested a release from his national letter of intent with the University of Florida Tuesday (January 18) night after a $13 million name, image, and likeness endorsement deal fell apart.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Open Burning Rules Still an Area Wide Concern
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Last week a real live example of why open burning rules are important to follow occurred. A Lakeland resident chose to use a burn barrel and burn some manmade materials. The resident used a burn barrel and, as the Lanier County News learned, included a battery as part of the man made material he intended to burn. Worse, the citizen used an accelerant, gasoline, to expedite burning of the man made waste.
WCJB
Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
WCJB
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
florida-backroads-travel.com
O'NEAL'S COUNTRY BUFFET
O'Neal's Country Buffet is on US-90 on the western edge of downtown Madison, Florida. It's about 3.5 miles from busy Interstate Highway 10. These highways are the main thoroughfares between Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The building is not fancy, but that's the way a good restaurant with Southern cooking should be.
greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
