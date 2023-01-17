ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as energy, gold prices gain

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday edged up as crude and gold prices rose, while investors hoped easing inflation could pave the way for the Bank of Canada to slow its pace of monetary tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak

U.S. stocks slid Wednesday after the government's monthly retail sales report showed a slowdown in consumer spending activity, while a reading on wholesale inflation showed cooling prices. Wall Street also continued to parse through corporate financial updates for signs of the “earnings recession” many analysts have warned about.
kalkinemedia.com

UK's Liontrust sees fund outflows in Dec-qtr on stock market volatility

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
kalkinemedia.com

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losses as recession worries weigh

(Adds comments, details; updates prices) Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended losses for the second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by healthcare and industrial stocks as weak U.S. economic data added to fears of a looming recession. At 10:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
investing.com

Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stocks fell on Thursday as global recession worries mounted with U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish stance, while the dollar declined against the Japanese yen. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy