Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident

Intoxication manslaughter indictments have been returned against a Garland man for an accident that killed two people in 2021.

On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on Highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett. It was hit from behind by an SUV that was driven by 32-year old Gustavo Huerta of Garland.

The impact was so great the car was shoved into a concrete barrier. It flipped and went off Hwy 66 into a ditch, catching fire and killing both Barrios and Cazares-Frias.

Police say Huerta was drunk. Now a Dallas County grand jury has returned two intoxication manslaughter indictments that each carry possible 20-year prison terms.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram