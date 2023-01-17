ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxaFV_0kHjgpvW00

Intoxication manslaughter indictments have been returned against a Garland man for an accident that killed two people in 2021.

On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on Highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett. It was hit from behind by an SUV that was driven by 32-year old Gustavo Huerta of Garland.

The impact was so great the car was shoved into a concrete barrier. It flipped and went off Hwy 66 into a ditch, catching fire and killing both Barrios and Cazares-Frias.

Police say Huerta was drunk. Now a Dallas County grand jury has returned two intoxication manslaughter indictments that each carry possible 20-year prison terms.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Amber Alert issued for two abducted McKinney girls

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two McKinney children that were last seen on Thursday.According to the Amber Alert, Jennifer and Jessica Burns, ages 6 and 9, were abducted by Jame Burns. They were last seen at 320 N. Central Expressway NB McKinney, Tx at 5:58 […]
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash

DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KWTX

Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
MCKINNEY, TX
iheart.com

Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight

In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
ARLINGTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy