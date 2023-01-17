ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
MICANOPY, FL
wfxl.com

Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta

A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
laniercountynewsonline.com

Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting

VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
VALDOSTA, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
Citrus County Chronicle

DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
LAWTEY, FL

