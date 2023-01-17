Read full article on original website
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
WCJB
‘We’re praying for the family’: Suspect in murder case identified after body was discovered in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies are charging Joshua hall, 36, with murder after being arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun onto an RTS bus in Gainesville. Deputies say they connected Hall to the body of Corey Grimmage, 36. They say Hall shot Grimmage multiple times leaving his body on a dirt road.
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
WCJB
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges. Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue. After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several...
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
News4Jax.com
Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
wfxl.com
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting
VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
Citrus County Chronicle
DCSO arrests two men accused of kidnapping, murdering Demiah Appling
The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling. According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, arrest warrants were received by the sheriff’s office for the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and Keith Anderson on Jan. 12. Anderson was arrested this same day by the sheriff’s office.
WCJB
‘He was our baby brother and we want justice’: GPD officers identify victim from fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police identified the cyclist from a fatal hit-and-run that happened near southwest archer road last Tuesday. They said the man is 37-year-old Bruce Raynor. The victim’s sisters said they’re left with heavy hearts. “I’m just devasted that somebody would do that,” shared Bruce’s...
WCJB
Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
