ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

“As long as I’m alive and breathing, John will have a voice” Suwannee Valley Unsolved brings local cold cases to light

By Claire Mudd
riverbendnews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

No charges yet in Nassau County road rage shootout that injured two children in October

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County

MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
LAKE CITY, FL
cw34.com

11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
BRANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy