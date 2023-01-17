Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Kaufman to emcee Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony
Singer/songwriter Josh Kaufman will serve as the emcee for Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Kaufman, winner of season 6 of “The Voice,” replaces Michael Feinstein, who was originally announced as emcee.
Current Publishing
Nunziata, Wray to share concert stage
Singer/Songwriter Anthony Nunziata has become a regular visitor to Carmel. Nunziata will make his fourth engagement in 16 months at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. “The community of Carmel has embraced me and my music with such open arms and hearts,” said Nunziata, who...
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
Current Publishing
Actors Theatre of Indiana will present greatest hits in fundraiser
Actors Theatre of Indiana will draw on its past for its first fundraiser of the year. “ATI Greatest Hits, Vol. 1” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the 200-seat Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show will feature ATI co-founders Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald, along with other area performers.
Current Publishing
Conner Prairie launches new podcast
On Jan. 9, Conner Prairie launched “This is Problematic!,” a new podcast spotlighting controversial history and the ramifications still felt today. The podcast is hosted by Hannah Murphy and Easton Phillips, both curatorial research associates at Conner Prairie. In this season of the podcast, Murphy and Phillips discuss topics ranging from Native American representations and misrepresentations to gentrification in Indianapolis to the history of William Conner and the property Conner Prairie occupies today.
Current Publishing
A celebration of pie
What better way to celebrate National Pie Day than to visit one of the sweetest places in Zionsville, My Sugar Pie. My Sugar Pie is one of the many area dessert places in Zionsville that will be celebrating Nation Pie Day Jan. 23, the one day dedicated to eating as much pie as the heart desires.
Look back: Market Square Arena implosion
INDIANAPOLIS — Before the days of Lucas Oil Stadium, Market Square Arena was a hallmark of Indianapolis' skyline. For 25 years, the massive white dome downtown provided a backdrop for some memorable moments. It oversaw Michael Jordan’s return from retirement and hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s first personal goal. The...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: How to cut your streaming bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzer. He has a Tech Talk that shares a few tips on how to get those streaming bill costs lower.
Current Publishing
Shackleford launches ‘listening tour’
Indianapolis mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford kicked off her campaign listening tour Jan. 7 with a stop at the Lawrence branch of Indianapolis Public Library at 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford is the Democratic state representative for Indiana House District 98 on the Indianapolis eastside. She is challenging incumbent Indianapolis mayor Joe...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
Current Publishing
Lawrence couple opens patisserie in Fishers
Lawrence residents Christi and Aaron Parker celebrated the grand opening of their Le Macaron franchise at 8701 E.116th St. Suite 150 in Fishers on Jan. 7. The patisserie offers macarons, beignets, croissants and many more traditional French baked goods. The Parkers fell in love with Le Macaron and its atmosphere...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
Current Publishing
Campbell launches campaign for Zionsville council seat
Kyle Campbell, a longtime Zionsville resident, recently announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Campbell is challenging incumbent Craig Melton for the Republican nomination in the May primary election. Melton, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking reelection. “I’ve heard opinions on what...
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis
I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
bdspotlight.com
Wayne announces new West Side News
Since 1965, the West Side Community News has offered news and features to the west side of Indianapolis. Starting this month, the publication will be an online source of news that is maintained and published by the student media staff of Ben Davis High School. The West Side Community News...
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
