Meet horror stars, pop culture celebs at Mad Monster convention

CONCORD, N.C. — Characters from classic horror movies and pop culture icons will converge in Concord soon for the annual Mad Monster Party, a three-day fan convention happening Feb. 17-19 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.

In addition to celebrity meet and greets, more than 100 vendors will be selling collectibles and memorabilia. There will also be speaker panels and Q&A sessions.

Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include: Alexandra Breckenridge (“American Horror Story,” “Virgin River”); Peter Criss (co-founder and original drummer for Kiss); Keith David (“Nope,” “The Thing”); Christine Elise (“Child’s Play 2,” “Chucky”); Robert Englund (“Freddy Krueger”); Lance Henriksen (“Terminator,” “Aliens”); John Carroll Lynch (“American Horror Story,” “The Walking Dead”); Dylan McDermott (“American Horror Story,” “The Practice”); Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story,” “True Blood”); Deep Roy (“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory,” “Return of the Jedi”); Devon Sawa (“Final Destination,” “Casper”); Alex Vincent (“Child’s Play 2,” “Chucky”); and Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “The Lost Boys”).

Convention hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily passes start at $35. Three-day passes are also available for $80. Photo ops with celebrity guests need to be purchased separately from admission passes.

Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free with an adult.

For more information, click here.

