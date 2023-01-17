ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

thecarrollnews.com

Search warrant sheds light on N.C. child’s death

Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Skyler Wilson died on Jan. 9 at Brenner Children’s Hospital four days after he was transported there following a 911 call that reported he was having a seizure. When paramedics arrive on the scene they found him unresponsive. His foster parents have been charged with murder in his death. (Photo submitted)
SURRY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident

NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again

28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
btw21.com

State Police looking for information in hit-and-run

PATRICK COUNTY, VA – Authorities need your help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Patrick County. The crash happened on Sunday on Moorefield Store Road at the intersection of Dominion Valley Lane. According to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office, a truck was going north on Moorefield...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

