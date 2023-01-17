Read full article on original website
thecarrollnews.com
Search warrant sheds light on N.C. child’s death
Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Skyler Wilson died on Jan. 9 at Brenner Children’s Hospital four days after he was transported there following a 911 call that reported he was having a seizure. When paramedics arrive on the scene they found him unresponsive. His foster parents have been charged with murder in his death. (Photo submitted)
‘Swaddling’ used by parents accused in death of North Carolina 4-year-old
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a young child in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE 3:45 p.m. - Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, was on the run after shooting his fiancé at a residence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednesday evening, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in N.C. Chelsea Ling Chung, 29, told police that Amos-Dixon shot...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
WBTV
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
860wacb.com
Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem. FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister. The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday. Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best […]
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
Man serving life for murder in Guilford County is getting out of prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Guilford County has a date to walk out of prison. Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, has been granted parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday, […]
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again
28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
btw21.com
State Police looking for information in hit-and-run
PATRICK COUNTY, VA – Authorities need your help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Patrick County. The crash happened on Sunday on Moorefield Store Road at the intersection of Dominion Valley Lane. According to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office, a truck was going north on Moorefield...
