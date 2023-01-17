Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Skyler Wilson died on Jan. 9 at Brenner Children’s Hospital four days after he was transported there following a 911 call that reported he was having a seizure. When paramedics arrive on the scene they found him unresponsive. His foster parents have been charged with murder in his death. (Photo submitted)

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO