MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Federal drug and gun indictments could be handed down to nine people accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth in the Midstate. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed on Thursday, charging the nine individuals with participating in an armed distribution ring. Five of the accused were arrested on Thursday while three were already in state custody and one man, 30-year-old Kenneth Maddox of Warner Robins, is still at large.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO