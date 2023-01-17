ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation

3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
41-year-old man arrested after stealing donations from Rescue Mission Bargain Center in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at 3375 Napier Avenue. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man identified as 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith came into the store and took the donation jar off the counter. He then threatened clerks after they confronted him. After taking an unknown amount of money, Smith ran away from the store.
Maserati driver crashes into fence trying to evade a traffic stop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is behind bars after refusing to comply with a traffic stop in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took to social media, to post images and a caption about the driver of a Maserati who refused a traffic stop in downtown. Deputies and members...
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a 24-hour span. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Americus police responded to shots fired at a local apartment. Now on Thursday, Jan. 19, authorities are investigating two more shootings. Officers dispatched to the first at around 6:26 a.m. in the 100 block […]
Man shot and killed near Macon middle school

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
Nine facing charges connected to meth, fentanyl trafficking ring in Middle Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Federal drug and gun indictments could be handed down to nine people accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth in the Midstate. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed on Thursday, charging the nine individuals with participating in an armed distribution ring. Five of the accused were arrested on Thursday while three were already in state custody and one man, 30-year-old Kenneth Maddox of Warner Robins, is still at large.
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
