Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
WALB 10
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
41-year-old man arrested after stealing donations from Rescue Mission Bargain Center in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at 3375 Napier Avenue. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man identified as 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith came into the store and took the donation jar off the counter. He then threatened clerks after they confronted him. After taking an unknown amount of money, Smith ran away from the store.
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a 24-hour span. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Americus police responded to shots fired at a local apartment. Now on Thursday, Jan. 19, authorities are investigating two more shootings. Officers dispatched to the first at around 6:26 a.m. in the 100 block […]
Downtown businesses raise money for Macon restaurant employee suffering from liver failure
MACON, Ga. — Daron Kline is described as a hard worker, caring, and unique. It was no surprise that the care and love he showed would return to him. "We're doing a benefit's show for Daron Kline," Brandon Lawler, owner of JBA Macon said. In October, Kline was diagnosed...
WALB 10
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street identified
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon. It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found...
'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,. unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition. Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to his business, he...
