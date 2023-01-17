Read full article on original website
German Regulatory Watchdog Launch Probe Against PayPal Over Antitrust Concerns
Germany's cartel office regulator initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL Europe over potential anticompetitive concerns. PayPal's rules for its surcharge and its presentation for use in Germany dominated the proceedings. Germany investigated particular rules prohibiting merchants from offering their goods and services at a lower price to...
Why Salesforce Stock Is Surging Today
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading higher Monday following reports activist investor Elliott Management took a multi-billion dollar stake in the cloud software company. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Elliot Management, one of the largest activists, has taken a sizeable position in Salesforce just weeks after the company announced plans to cut its workforce and close offices to manage costs. It's not clear what the firm's plans are for the company.
These 2 Crypto Banks Borrowed Billions From Home Loan Banking System To Cover Shortfalls: Report
In late 2022, two of the largest crypto banks, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank, borrowed billions of dollars from the United States Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) system to cover a surge in withdrawals. Signature Bank borrowed nearly $10 billion from the FHLB in the last quarter of 2022, making...
General Motors Flint
FILE - The GMC logo is displayed on the grill of a truck at a GMC dealership in Warminster, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. General Motors announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Mich., to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden
LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly...
Glass Lewis recommends vote against Capricorn board, NewMed merger -Palliser
(Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommended Capricorn Energy's shareholders vote to overhaul its board, including the chief executive, and against its proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy, activist investor Palliser said on Monday. The recommendations come ahead of meetings on Feb. 1, where Capricorn shareholders will cast votes on...
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
Fed can likely slow runoff as bank reserves near 10% to 11% of GDP
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its balance sheet runoff once bank reserves fall to around 10% or 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach maybe reserves being 10% to 11% of GDP," Waller said...
U.S. Judge Grants Preliminary Approval To Juul Sales Practices Settlement – Court Filing
* U.S. JUDGE GRANTS PRELIMINARY APPROVAL TO JUUL SALES PRACTICES SETTLEMENT – COURT FILING.
Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on boost from Alphabet, Netflix
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.
Juul settlement to end youth-vaping lawsuits wins preliminary approval -Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc won preliminary approval of a settlement aimed at ending thousands of lawsuits alleging the company was a major cause of a youth-vaping epidemic in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. U.S. District Judge William Orrick on...
French court orders Uber to pay some $18 million to drivers, company to appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
Baby Formula Factory
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
