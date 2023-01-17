Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
German Results
BERLIN (AP) - Results from German football:. Union Berlin vs. Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m. Eintracht vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m. Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg, 9:30 a.m. Bochum vs. Hertha Berlin, 9:30 a.m. Stuttgart vs. Mainz, 9:30 a.m. Cologne vs. Bremen, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches. Dortmund vs. Augsburg, 9:30 a.m. Monchengladbach vs. Leverkusen, 11:30...
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Kookaburras gear up for World Cup QFs
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch has urged his men not to play scared as they look for top gear in their World Cup quarter-final against Spain. The three-time Cup winners and world No.1 side have blown hot and cold in India during the pool stage. Strong defeats of France and South...
Rugby-Lawes, McGuigan withdraw from England Six Nations squad due to injury
(Reuters) - Versatile forward Courtney Lawes and hooker George McGuigan have been forced to withdraw from England's Six Nations squad due to injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. Lawes, who was named as a vice-captain in the squad, withdrew due to a calf injury after he limped...
Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club, are now 9th...
Ikonomidis sees red as Glory beat Victory
Melbourne Victory star Chris Ikonomidis is facing a possible three-match ban after he was red carded for kicking during Perth Glory's stunning 3-1 victory at Macedonia Park. Glory recruit Adam Taggart was the hero on Saturday night with a late double, but the biggest talking point came shortly after halftime when referee Stephen Lucas handed out two red cards following an ugly incident.
Shelton, Paul give US 3 men in quarters at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The next stop on Ben Shelton’s first trip outside the United States will be a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida extended his stay in his debut at Melbourne Park by pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup in John Cain Arena on Monday.
Tomljanovic out for 'next few months'
Ajla Tomljanovic has suffered yet another crushing blow, ruled out of tennis for several months after undergoing knee surgery. Already cruelly sitting out her home grand slam after withdrawing two days before the Australian Open started, Tomljanovic took to social media on Saturday to reveal her latest update. "This morning...
