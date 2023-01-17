Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO