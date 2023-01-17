ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

County's flood control system grows

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Flood Control District has finished work on another massive detention basin. The new facility at Silverado Ranch Road and Decatur includes a storm drain system designed to alleviate flooding which caused delays in that area after a couple of heavy summer monsoon rains.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation.  Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect

There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More

ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV

