Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
More Clark County residents could face eviction as rental assistance program narrows requirements
It's estimated thousands of Clark County households are struggling to afford rent or face eviction. It's about to get worse because a county assistance program that tenants depended on is changing its eligibility requirements.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Foster mom calls for community help amid foster parent shortage
Clark County Foster Champion Katie Krikorian called for more people to become foster parents as she raised her three kids while simultaneously caring for three young foster children.
Local group keeps heads high after not performing at MLK parade due to rain
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mother nature certainly put a damper on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and although one group couldn't perform because of the rain, they are still bringing that cheer. That group is Las Vegas Xplosion, whose headquarters is in North Las Vegas. Danielle Cherry is...
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
Why coyotes roam Las Vegas
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
County's flood control system grows
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Flood Control District has finished work on another massive detention basin. The new facility at Silverado Ranch Road and Decatur includes a storm drain system designed to alleviate flooding which caused delays in that area after a couple of heavy summer monsoon rains.
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect
There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More
ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
