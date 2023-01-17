ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop

Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil

Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Woman accidentally shot in foot and more

On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two suspects identified in shooting death of Snellville woman

Two men have been charged for the alleged shooting death of a Snellville woman on Dec. 9, 2022. The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has charged Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn, and Stoney Williams, 41, of Conyers with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to the death of Courtney Owens, 34, of Snellville.
SNELLVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

State officials confirm death of elderly woman in Toccoa house fire

State officials have confirmed that one Stephens County woman died in a house fire on Jan. 6. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that one woman, 87, was found in the residence on Oak Valley Lane in Toccoa. A passing driver reported a possible woods fire...
TOCCOA, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch approves agreement between police department, DEA

The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of a proposed agreement between the police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The city council approved a task force position within the city’s police department in July 2022. After consideration, Police Chief Christopher Hulsey decided to use the position to bridge an agreement with the DEA. The chosen officer will remain an employee of Flowery Branch, receiving all training a traditional city police officer would, along with the specialized training required by the DEA Task Force team.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy