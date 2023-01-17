Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Nearly $85K worth of drugs seized in Hall County, 3 arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office along with federal authorities netted three arrests and thousands of dollars worth of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators carried out a search warrant at an apartment complex in the...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil
Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Woman accidentally shot in foot and more
On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that turned fatal at a DeKalb County park this month, a...
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Searches of North GA properties uncover drugs, guns and more
The search of two properties in North Georgia has resulted in the discovery of drugs, guns and cash. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau Of Investigations conducted a search of a home in Hart County on Tuesday.
accesswdun.com
Two suspects identified in shooting death of Snellville woman
Two men have been charged for the alleged shooting death of a Snellville woman on Dec. 9, 2022. The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has charged Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn, and Stoney Williams, 41, of Conyers with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to the death of Courtney Owens, 34, of Snellville.
Walmart Shoplifter Gets Caught For 37 Pounds Of Marijuana In His Trunk
Why get arrested for one crime when you can get arrested for two?. On Saturday, a man from Morgan County was busted after shoplifting several items from Walmart. When he was caught by the police, they busted him for something even bigger. Skip Scanning. The thief was identified as 28-year-old...
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
accesswdun.com
State officials confirm death of elderly woman in Toccoa house fire
State officials have confirmed that one Stephens County woman died in a house fire on Jan. 6. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that one woman, 87, was found in the residence on Oak Valley Lane in Toccoa. A passing driver reported a possible woods fire...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch approves agreement between police department, DEA
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of a proposed agreement between the police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The city council approved a task force position within the city’s police department in July 2022. After consideration, Police Chief Christopher Hulsey decided to use the position to bridge an agreement with the DEA. The chosen officer will remain an employee of Flowery Branch, receiving all training a traditional city police officer would, along with the specialized training required by the DEA Task Force team.
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
As police try to clear protest site, gunfire wounds trooper, kills protester
One Georgia state trooper was wounded and a protester was killed in gunfire Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It happened in Dekalb, where a controversial police training site is planned.
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
