Oak Park, IL

WGN TV

Police looking for robbery suspects at Red Line station in The Loop

CHICAGO — Transit detectives in Chicago are looking for three people in connection with a strong-armed robbery in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 at a Red Line station. According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the people took personal property from at least one person around 5:30 a.m. at the Grand Street Red Line Station.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago Ridge man charged in Palos Heights forgery

A Chicago Ridge man was charged earlier this month with one count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened in October. Ammar Najjar, 45, was charged January 4 with a felony count of forgery, Palos Heights police said. Palos Heights police took the original report on October 21 from...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
CHICAGO, IL

