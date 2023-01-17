Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
Police looking for robbery suspects at Red Line station in The Loop
CHICAGO — Transit detectives in Chicago are looking for three people in connection with a strong-armed robbery in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 at a Red Line station. According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the people took personal property from at least one person around 5:30 a.m. at the Grand Street Red Line Station.
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
cwbchicago.com
After another fatal shooting, North Side alderman asks residents for videos “expressing our communal outrage”
Chicago — A Chicago alderman is asking residents to send in videos and other messages “expressing our communal outrage” about violence in her North Side ward that she can share with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “We are increasingly feeling the sting of gun violence and it is unacceptable,”...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Armed men rob North Riversider in his garage | Police reports Jan. 9-15
North Riverside police continue to investigate an armed robbery on the night of Jan. 15 on 7th Avenue where two gunmen held up a man inside his garage, making off with his wallet, house and car keys and cellphone. No one was hurt in the incident, which happened at about...
Felony charges for robbery suspect shot by off-duty officer on South Side
The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
6 different Northwest Side businesses burglarized in 2 hour span: CPD
Chicago police said the six different businesses near O’Hare Airport were burglarized overnight on January 12. The multiple suspects gained entrance into each business by shattering the front glass door and then stole money.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago Ridge man charged in Palos Heights forgery
A Chicago Ridge man was charged earlier this month with one count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened in October. Ammar Najjar, 45, was charged January 4 with a felony count of forgery, Palos Heights police said. Palos Heights police took the original report on October 21 from...
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot proposes CTA bus cameras, other video surveillance to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, "city vehicles," light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall. Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor...
Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Man with disabilities wounded in Back of the Yards shooting could lose sight, taste
Jesus Rega, a 21-year-old man with developmental disabilities, was shot multiple times while waiting with his father for a bus in Back of the Yards Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of trying to disarm off-duty cop during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of trying to disarm an off-duty cop during an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon. Leevon Smith, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
Comments / 2